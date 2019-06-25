On Monday night, Culver City Councilmembers moved forward with stronger protections for renters. Also, today marks the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. A decade later, what do we make of his death and legacy?
Culver City moves forward with rent freeze
From this Episode:
Culver City looks at stabilizing rent
On Monday night, Culver City Councilmembers moved forward with stronger protections for renters. Culver City is a boom town where rent and housing costs have skyrocketed as...
LA Metro wants buses to move faster, thanks to dedicated bus lanes
Metro temporarily shut down two Downtown LA stations on its popular Expo Line train to Santa Monica. Those closures started last weekend and will last a few months. So...
