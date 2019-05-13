While a dispute between China and the US means tariffs and perhaps fewer imports, there’s another potential jobs killer at the Port of LA: automation. Should workers at risk of getting replaced by robots fight or adapt?
Facing automation, port workers fight for their jobs
From this Episode:
As the ports automate, longshore workers worry robots will take their jobs
Of the seven terminals at the Port of Long Beach TraPac is unique. That’s because from the moment a shipping container touches dry land, robots do the rest.
7 min, 47 sec
How likely will your job become automated?
Port workers aren’t the only people who could lose their jobs to robots. Whole cities in Southern California are at risk of big job losses because of automation.
8 min, 45 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes