Facing automation, port workers fight for their jobs

While a dispute between China and the US means tariffs and perhaps fewer imports, there’s another potential jobs killer at the Port of LA: automation. Should workers at risk of getting replaced by robots fight or adapt?

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes