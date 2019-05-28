From giga mansions to city lots, housing for CA’s richest and poorest

Hosted by
One of the two infinity pools at Opus.

One of the two infinity pools at Opus. Photo credit: Amy Ta.

Developers in LA are building modern-day palaces with amenities like bowling alleys, hair salons and nightclubs, and they’re counting on the world’s billionaires to buy them. But even with all the wealth sloshing around the .1 percent, it looks like the people building these “giga mansions” might have overestimated the demand.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes