Homeless numbers in LA County are up, again, to almost 60,000. Many homeless people live on the streets with limited access to bathroom facilities and trash pick-up. The sanitation department tries to keep the streets clean with "street sweeps,” but that can be a harsh process for those who have no other place to keep their personal belongings. And Michelin and its stars are back in Southern California after almost a decade. Who's in, and who isn't?
How to clean the streets where thousands of Angelenos live
From this Episode:
‘They throw away your food. My god, we’re homeless people’
It’s 8 a.m. on a Monday morning, and Antonio Alvarez is helping his friend move everything she owns across the street. First he moves some blankets; a rug; some dog food....
13 min, 53 sec
After more than a century of family ownership, the Bakersfield Californian is on sale
One of California’s last major family-owned newspapers is being sold. The Harrell-Fritts family announced it will be selling the Bakersfield Californian after 122 years of...
4 min, 51 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes