How to clean the streets where thousands of Angelenos live

Trash at an encampment sweep being picked through by sanitation department workers. Photo by Carla Green

Homeless numbers in LA County are up, again, to almost 60,000. Many homeless people live on the streets with limited access to bathroom facilities and trash pick-up. The sanitation department tries to keep the streets clean with "street sweeps,” but that can be a harsh process for those who have no other place to keep their personal belongings. And Michelin and its stars are back in Southern California after almost a decade. Who's in, and who isn't?

