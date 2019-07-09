In Altadena, the Sierra Madre Fault rises to the surface

Hosted by
Clay from the Sierra Madre Fault.

Clay from the Sierra Madre Fault. Photo by Kathryn Barnes

KCRW’s Steve Chiotakis and seismologist Lucy Jones check out an earthquake fault up close. Why didn’t LA residents who signed up for ShakeAlertLA receive early warning notifications last week? Also, Mayor Eric Garcetti is pushing back against critics of his homelessness efforts. 

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes