KCRW’s Steve Chiotakis and seismologist Lucy Jones check out an earthquake fault up close. Why didn’t LA residents who signed up for ShakeAlertLA receive early warning notifications last week? Also, Mayor Eric Garcetti is pushing back against critics of his homelessness efforts.
In Altadena, the Sierra Madre Fault rises to the surface
From this Episode:
You may survive the Big One, but LA’s water supply may not
Seismologist Lucy Jones hikes through a dirt trail into a canyon, past a riverbed, and through some brush in Altadena.
8 min, 17 sec
The earth moved in LA last week. Why didn’t you get an alert?
LA residents who signed up for a ShakeAlertLA notification on their smartphone did not get a warning about last week’s earthquakes, sparking harsh condemnation. What...
7 min, 43 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes