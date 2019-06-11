Federal immigration authorities drop off busloads of Central American migrants daily in San Bernardino and the Coachella Valley, where a local church is picking up the slack. Also, Greyhound buses are filling a need for migrants traveling throughout the U.S. to see their families. And while Democrats have a supermajority and bills waiting to move forward, they haven't accomplished much on affordable housing.
In the Coachella Valley, a church acts as a migrant asylum center
How one church became a migrant processing center
Rev. Guy Wilson stands at the head of a long table in his church’s mess hall, linking hands with a group of Central American asylum seekers to say grace.
Greyhound struggles with a surge in migrant ridership
The thousands of migrants who come into the U.S. every day through the Southwest borders are trying to get to their families. That’s where buses come in.
