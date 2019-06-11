In the Coachella Valley, a church acts as a migrant asylum center

Our Lady of Soledad church.

Our Lady of Soledad church. Photo by Benjamin Gottlieb

Federal immigration authorities drop off busloads of Central American migrants daily in San Bernardino and the Coachella Valley, where a local church is picking up the slack. Also, Greyhound buses are filling a need for migrants traveling throughout the U.S. to see their families. And while Democrats have a supermajority and bills waiting to move forward, they haven't accomplished much on affordable housing.

