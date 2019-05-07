People in Venezuela are struggling to get food, water, and medicine, and power is intermittent. Owners of a Venezuelan restaurant in North Hollywood talk about how hard it is to see their countrymen struggle from afar, and we get local reports from restaurateurs in Venezuela. Plus, if you think cannabis lounges are cool in Amsterdam, just wait until they hit LA.
‘It’s not easy to leave a country when it’s falling apart’: Venezuelans in LA look home
From this Episode:
Serving Venezuelan food, when your country is in chaos
In Venezuela the economy has collapsed.
10 min, 51 sec
Why many Venezuelans love President Trump
For decades, Latinos have mostly supported Democrats in Greater Los Angeles and across the country, but many Venezuelans support Donald Trump. We take a look at why.
5 min, 52 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes