‘It’s not easy to leave a country when it’s falling apart’: Venezuelans in LA look home

Venezuelans protest in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where there was a meeting of the International Contact Group (IGC) to discuss their support for a political solution to Venezuela's political crisis, in San Jose, Costa Rica May 6, 2019. Photo credit: Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters

People in Venezuela are struggling to get food, water, and medicine, and power is intermittent. Owners of a Venezuelan restaurant in North Hollywood talk about how hard it is to see their countrymen struggle from afar, and we get local reports from restaurateurs in Venezuela. Plus, if you think cannabis lounges are cool in Amsterdam, just wait until they hit LA.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes