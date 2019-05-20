Presidential candidate and US Senator Kamala Harris stopped in Los Angeles on Sunday to speak at Southwest College in South LA. A controversial state bill meant to improve California’s housing affordability crisis hit a wall last week, but the bill’s author isn’t giving up despite heavy criticism. And after evaluating the Prado Dam in Riverside County, the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s in urgent need of retrofitting before the next significant flood.
Kamala Harris' first public campaign stop in LA
Looking to 2020, Kamala Harris comes to Los Angeles
Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was in South Los Angeles on Sunday, speaking to a crowd at Los Angeles Southwest College. Of all the city colleges, it has one of the...
From the Bay to LA, conflicting views on how to fix California’s housing crisis
A controversial bill that would force cities throughout California to build denser housing hit a wall last week. It was one of the year’s most high-profile pieces of...
