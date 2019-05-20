Kamala Harris' first public campaign stop in LA

Hosted by
Over two thousand people attended the campaign organizing event to hear candidate Harris speak.

Over two thousand people attended the campaign organizing event to hear candidate Harris speak. Photo by Jenny Hamel/KCRW

Presidential candidate and US Senator Kamala Harris stopped in Los Angeles on Sunday to speak at Southwest College in South LA. A controversial state bill meant to improve California’s housing affordability crisis hit a wall last week, but the bill’s author isn’t giving up despite heavy criticism. And after evaluating the Prado Dam in Riverside County, the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s in urgent need of retrofitting before the next significant flood.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes