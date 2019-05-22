LA Sparks win big, but struggle with pay and media coverage

Hosted by
An LA Sparks team member making a shot

An LA Sparks team member making a shot Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

The last LA pro team to win a championship is the LA Sparks. So why can't the WNBA team get more people to come to their games, more sponsors, and media coverage? Also, the Long Beach Aquarium has a $53 million addition.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes