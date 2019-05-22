The last LA pro team to win a championship is the LA Sparks. So why can't the WNBA team get more people to come to their games, more sponsors, and media coverage? Also, the Long Beach Aquarium has a $53 million addition.
LA Sparks win big, but struggle with pay and media coverage
LA Sparks: Success on the court, but little respect and attention
This Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks are playing their first game of the regular season against the Las Vegas Aces.
Why are the Lakers performing so poorly, despite all their money and a new coach?
The LA Lakers are suffering all kinds of internal turmoil in addition to not having made the playoffs since 2013. It has all the advantages the Sparks lack: huge salaries,...
