The city and county of Los Angeles announced last week they’ll forgive 2 million citations and warrants for things like traffic violations and minor misdemeanors. L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said the move will help officials “focus on the most important public safety issues” and “address root causes of poverty and homelessness.”
LA to forgive 2 million citations. How might that affect homelessness?
