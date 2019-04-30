Meet the anti-vaxxers near you

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection says the U.S. is experiencing the largest measles outbreak since 2000, when the agency declared the disease all but eliminated nationwide due to vaccination programs. The measles virus typically targets children who aren’t immunized, so why are some parents still refusing to vaccinate?
Meeting the anti-vaxxers
In early April, as news reports started focusing on a growing measles outbreak in the United States, a group of anti-vaccination activists, or “anti-vaxxers,” gathered to...
How to sway vaccine-hesitant parents
Since doctors and pediatricians are not likely to change the minds of staunch anti-vaxxers, medical professionals are turning their attention to those who are fearful of...
