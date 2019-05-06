Hundreds of residential hotels in the City of LA offer shelter for people who would otherwise be homeless, but trendier SROs are popping up for young professionals with more money. We take a look at how important single room occupancy units are in LA’s affordable housing mix, then head to Orange County where citizens attending supervisor meetings must practice good manners.
No kitchen, shared bath: low-income dorm living fills a housing gap
What it’s like to live in an SRO
There are 306 residential hotels in the City of LA, containing 10,150 rooms, mostly occupied by low-income tenants. Also known as SROs, short for single room occupancy,...
80,000 Angelenos pledge to end homelessness
The issue of homelessness, and how to end it, involves a great number of people.
