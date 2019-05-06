No kitchen, shared bath: low-income dorm living fills a housing gap

The Madison Hotel is a single-room occupancy hotel near Skid Row in downtown LA.

The Madison Hotel is a single-room occupancy hotel near Skid Row in downtown LA. Photo credit: Amy Ta

Hundreds of residential hotels in the City of LA offer shelter for people who would otherwise be homeless, but trendier SROs are popping up for young professionals with more money. We take a look at how important single room occupancy units are in LA’s affordable housing mix, then head to Orange County where citizens attending supervisor meetings must practice good manners.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes