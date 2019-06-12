The daughter of Mexican migrant field workers is now an engineer at Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She dreams of being an astronaut and visiting Mars. Also, should we be worried about a "swarm" of earthquakes in the Inland Empire?
Potato farmer-turned-NASA engineer wants to visit Mars
From this Episode:
Dreaming of Mars, a scientist inspires others along the way
Marleen Martinez Sundgaard is the daughter of migrant farm workers from Mexico. As a child, she and her family would come to Washington state to work in the fields for nine...
9 min, 56 sec
Inglewood passes rent control ordinance
In New York state, Democrats approved a deal to strengthen rent laws and tenant protections. Meanwhile, the California legislature has yet to make housing and rent control...
9 min, 39 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes