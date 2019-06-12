Potato farmer-turned-NASA engineer wants to visit Mars

Marleen Martinez Sundgaard works at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena and dreams of visiting Mars.

The daughter of Mexican migrant field workers is now an engineer at Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She dreams of being an astronaut and visiting Mars. Also, should we be worried about a "swarm" of earthquakes in the Inland Empire?

