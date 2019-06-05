You're invited to one of the most important rituals a high school has to offer: prom. Before the students of Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights scatter across the county, they have one last night on the dance floor.
Promposals and a 14-piece band: welcome to a Boyle Heights prom
From this Episode:
You’re invited to the Roosevelt High School prom
Like more than a thousand other LA high schools, Roosevelt High School has a big, fancy prom at the end of the year.
11 min, 16 sec
Are some South Bay cities pushing homeless people into LA?
LA released the numbers from its latest homeless count yesterday. It’s not pretty - there are almost 60,000 homeless people across the county. But some cities have been hit...
5 min, 54 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes