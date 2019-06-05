Promposals and a 14-piece band: welcome to a Boyle Heights prom

The Roosevelt High School prom king and queen dance at prom. Photo by David Weinberg

You're invited to one of the most important rituals a high school has to offer: prom. Before the students of Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights scatter across the county, they have one last night on the dance floor.

