Short skirts, Beatlemania and $14 billion upgrades: the history and future of LAX

Los Angeles airport.

Los Angeles airport. Photo credit: Prayitno Hadinata (CC BY 2.0)

There was a time when LAX wasn’t the unwieldy beast that it’s become. We hear about those days from 93-year-old Ethel Pattison, the airport’s oldest continuously working employee. Today, LAX is one of the world’s busiest airports and billions of dollars are going into making it bigger, but will it be better and easier to get to?

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes