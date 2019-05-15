There was a time when LAX wasn’t the unwieldy beast that it’s become. We hear about those days from 93-year-old Ethel Pattison, the airport’s oldest continuously working employee. Today, LAX is one of the world’s busiest airports and billions of dollars are going into making it bigger, but will it be better and easier to get to?
Short skirts, Beatlemania and $14 billion upgrades: the history and future of LAX
The early days of LAX: 'Your nails had to be polished to the same color as your lipstick'
“If you raised your arms up to go into the overhead bin, your whole dress is coming up,” former flight attendant Carolyn Wood told Greater LA, reflecting on what it was like...
What to expect at the future LAX
There’s a $14 billion renovation going on right now at LAX, and the city is adding a whole new expansion plan on top of that with an eye towards the 2028 Olympics.
