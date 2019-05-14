South LA hosts first job fair for transgender workers

Hosted by
We visit a job fair in South LA set up for transgender people who often face unemployment and workplace discrimination and harassment. Are today's employers trying harder to foster a more inclusive workplace?

We visit a job fair in South LA set up for transgender people who often face unemployment and workplace discrimination and harassment. Are today's employers trying harder to foster a more inclusive workplace?

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes