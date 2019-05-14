We visit a job fair in South LA set up for transgender people who often face unemployment and workplace discrimination and harassment. Are today's employers trying harder to foster a more inclusive workplace?
South LA hosts first job fair for transgender workers
From this Episode:
Transgender job seekers face unique challenges
Just south of downtown, near the corner of Washington Blvd and Grand, is the campus of LA Trade Tech. Inside a big white tent on an open lot, companies recently set up rows...
7 min, 42 sec
Do transgender job fairs work?
Organizers hope to make the South LA transgender career fair an annual event. We speak with the job fair organizer about why bringing trans people and prospective employers...
8 min, 36 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes