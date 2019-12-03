Sunset Strip nightclubs made historic landmarks

We go to Sunset Boulevard, between Crescent Heights and Doheny. That’s the world-famous Sunset Strip. It’s home to the Whisky a Go Go, where 50 years ago The Doors were the house band. Up the street, Neil Young and Crazy Horse played the first three nights when the Roxy Theatre opened in 1973. And next door, there’s the Rainbow Bar and Grill. These were once the coolest places in town. Now they’re taking their place in LA history.





The Roxy Theatre. Photo credit: Gary Minnaert/(CC BY-SA 3.0)

This fall, the city of West Hollywood gave landmark status to the Whisky, Roxy, and Rainbow. That status will help protect the venues from the aggressive development taking place all around this area.







Rainbow Bar & Grill, May 2006. Photo credit: Mike Dillon/(CC BY-SA 3.0)

We speak to Robert Hilburn, who spent many years covering the Sunset Strip for the LA Times. Also Exene Cervenka of the band X, Cherie Currie of the Runaways, and Brie Darling of Fanny, who all played some of their earliest shows in those clubs.



What do you want to know more about?