A new documentary celebrates the explosion of popular music coming out Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s, as folk went electric. We hear old stories and take a look at today’s LA music scene.
Take a trip back in time to 1960s Laurel Canyon
From this Episode:
Growing up in Laurel Canyon: Music, nudity and community
Laurel Canyon has always been a dreamy place, lush with trees and tucked-away houses.
12 min, 23 sec
LA’s music scene: Jazz, punk, ‘DIY electronica’
In the Laurel Canyon era, musicians lived, practiced and collaborated in the same neighborhood. Now 50 years later, that’s still happening in LA, Kristina Benson tells...
6 min, 30 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes