Juneteenth in LA: Here’s where to celebrate

The Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival, one of the largest celebrations of the holiday in Los Angeles, was abruptly canceled last week. Festival organizers cited a lack of funding to obtain permits and enact safety measures to accommodate the number of festival attendees.

The 2023 Leimert Park celebration drew over 50,000 attendees, but was cut short after an unfounded report of a shooting caused festival-goers to panic and flee.

While the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival is postponed until next year, the local community has rallied to throw a celebration of their own, Black Family Reunion, in its place — in addition to numerous other fêtes happening across Los Angeles this weekend and on the June 19 holiday. Here’s a sampling of where to head to get in on all the local Juneteenth action.

Juneteenth Celebration at CAAM

The California African American Museum is putting on a day of family and wellness activities on Saturday to celebrate the holiday. The activities include a zine workshop, yoga and a sound bath meditation session.

Saturday, June 15

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

600 State Drive, Los Angeles



The Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration

Long Beach is hosting its Juneteenth festival on Saturday, with a day of live shows headlined by artist Anderson .Paak, performing under the moniker DJ Pee Wee.

Saturday, June 15

10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

400 East Shoreline Drive, Long Beach



Pasadena Juneteenth and Roller Jam

For Juneteenth, the plaza outside of Pasadena City Hall is transformed into a roller rink, for a night of roller skating and live music.

Saturday, June 15

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

100 Garfield Avenue, Pasadena



Black Family Reunion: Juneteenth Celebration

When the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival was canceled, the neighborhood’s local businesses banded together to throw their own Juneteenth celebration in its place. This impromptu festival is organized by the Leimert Park Village Merchants Association, and will feature local food vendors, live music, and line dancing.

Wednesday, June 19

11 a.m. - 8 p m.

Leimert Park Village



Juneteenth Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl

The performance venue is honoring Black musicians and artists on the night of Juneteenth. It will be hosted by T-Pain and feature musicians Ledisi, D Smoke, as well as the Color Of Noize Orchestra and its conductor, Derrick Hodge.

Wednesday, June 19

8 p.m.

2301 Highland Avenue, Los Angeles



More:

On Juneteenth, try red drink recipes from ‘Watermelon and Red Birds’

The art and historical legacy of Juneteenth

Marking Juneteenth with reparations, music, (red) food