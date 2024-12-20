LA’s 2024 food scene: Makeovers, closures, new laws

LA's food scene looks a lot different than it did last year. Some restaurants closed, others had big openings, and certain workers are making higher incomes because of new legislation.

“The comeback where everything old is new again — has probably been the most notable shift in in 2024,” says Eater LA Reporter Mona Holmes. “Cafe Tropical, Sweet Lady Jane bakery, and Souplantation… all came back with either a new owner or some new form. … And then there was also the reopening of Dulan's Soul Food after a two-year renovation, that's a soul food joint in Crenshaw that has been around for many decades.”

Several restaurants like Cafe Tropical and Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen got a fresh paint job while still sticking to tradition. But other restaurants weren’t so lucky, says Holmes.

“One of the biggest stories was Kevin Hart's vegan fast food restaurants that closed without a hint in September. That has absolutely no explanation. … To close four locations like that overnight was real stunning for Los Angeles.”

She says the most heartbreaking closure was 51-year-old Patrick’s RoadHouse in Santa Monica. “That green exterior and whatnot. I've been eating there since I was a kid. And now it's no longer.”

In response to all the closings, state and local lawmakers passed legislation to help struggling businesses.

“The biggest new laws that went into effect this year were Assembly Bill 1228. That law was designed to offer more protections for workers in the fast food industry. And that's very specific to chains that have at least 60 locations nationwide. And what it does is, of course, increases the minimum wage, installs health care protections, more rights, safety protections,” notes Holmes.

The City of LA is also allowing more restaurants to do business outside.

“There's also the al fresco deadline — restaurants being able to be fast-tracked to get a permit that allows them to expand to sidewalks, parklets, and parking lots. That permit deadline has been kicked down the road quite a bit. And even though we had a permanent one designed for this year that was supposed to expire in less than two weeks, they've now extended it for another year.”

Holmes says her favorite thing to do is dine al-fresco on New Year’s Day because it’s quiet and there are many places to go.

“One of my favorite spots … is the Lonely Oyster in Echo Park. They have some of the freshest seafood. You can also visit Encanto in Los Feliz. Why not just give yourself a break, head to one of these spots, and bring in 2025 with a delicious bang?”