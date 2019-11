The Cave Fire continues to burn in the mountains above Santa Barbara. The wind-driven blaze sparked Monday afternoon in an area of dry, brushy canyons in the Los Padres National Forest. It has grown to more than 4,000 acres.

Although it’s too early for authorities to announce the exact cause of the fire, UC Santa Barbara political science professor Leah Stokes says climate change is behind it. Why won’t more firefighters and TV reporters back her up?