A.I. is everywhere, but where is the oversight?
From this Episode:
Trump administration hardliners push for sending 120,000 U.S. troops to Iran if necessary
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan released an updated military plan for Iran. It envisions sending 120,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks U.S. forces...
9 min, 29 sec
Lawmakers in the south and midwest push for restricting abortion
Sixteen states have proposed new laws to restrict abortion access. Georgia bans abortions after about six weeks. Alabama has a bill that would ban nearly all abortions.
9 min, 22 sec
A.I. gets more sophisticated, but the ethics governing it are not
The movies “The Terminator,” “Blade Runner,” and “Her” all center around a future of humans and machines living together. But that’s actually happening right now. The A.I...
9 min, 43 sec
G-rated family drama ‘Shtisel’ is an unexpected hit
The Israeli TV show “Shtisel” is about an ultra-Orthodox family living in a small, insular community in Jerusalem. It’s a family drama with no sex, violence, or drugs.
16 min
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel