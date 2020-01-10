Election official says Facebook is hurting democracy

Mouse cursor over Facebook logo.

Mouse cursor over Facebook logo. Credit: Pixabay. 

Facebook announced on Thursday that it won’t police the truthfulness of political ads on its site. It also won’t limit how campaigns use the platform to send ads to certain people. That’s drawn sharp criticism from federal regulators and members of Congress.

