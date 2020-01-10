Facebook announced on Thursday that it won’t police the truthfulness of political ads on its site. It also won’t limit how campaigns use the platform to send ads to certain people. That’s drawn sharp criticism from federal regulators and members of Congress.
Election official says Facebook is hurting democracy
Credits
Guest:
Ellen Weintraub - Federal Election Commission
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski