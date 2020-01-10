The NFL playoffs are this weekend. Will running back Marshawn Lynch help bring the Seattle Seahawks back to the Super Bowl?" There’s also chatter about where free agent Tom Brady may be going (possibly the Chargers). In college football, a championship game between Clemson and LSU is happening on Monday. Who’s most likely to win? Finally, we get the rundown on how the Lakers and Clippers are doing in basketball.
NFL playoffs: What are the chances of the Seahawks winning?
Credits
Guest:
Jason Sklar - one half of the Sklar brothers comedy team, and cohost of the “View From the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski