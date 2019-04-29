A shooting at the Chabad synagogue near San Diego on Saturday left three people injured and one woman killed. Police are holding a 19-year-old man after identifying himself as the shooter.
How synagogues are implementing new security measures
From this Episode:
After shooting at Chabad of Poway, how are synagogues implementing new security measures?
A shooting at the Chabad synagogue near San Diego on Saturday left three people injured and one woman killed. Police are holding a 19-year-old man after identifying himself...
9 min, 58 sec
What’s behind the spike of religious hate crimes?
The Synagogue shooting in San Diego County, the bombings of churches in Sri Lanka, and the mosque shootings in New Zealand all happened within the past six weeks. The...
6 min, 41 sec
A plea from Michigan’s highest court to the Supreme Court about partisan gerrymandering
Federal judges in Michigan ruled against Republican-engineered gerrymandering, and they made a passionate plea to the Supreme Court to ban at least some forms of the practice.
7 min, 57 sec
Independent contractor or employee? How California’s new classification rules affect you
The California Supreme court issued a landmark ruling last year that rewrote rules for the gig economy and all independent contractors, including Lyft and Uber drivers,...
15 min, 51 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta