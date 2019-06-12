Producer Leonardo DiCaprio and Director Leila Conners are out with a documentary called “Ice on Fire,” which focuses on people who are trying to reverse climate change, including a commercial fisherman who turned to kelp farming, and a company that invented a machine to suck carbon out of the atmosphere.
In 'Ice on Fire,' ideas to reverse global warming
From this Episode:
President Trump exerts executive privilege over the Census
Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have refused to hand over documents about the proposed citizenship question on the next Census.
10 min, 15 sec
La Luz del Mundo and the Mexican immigrant community in the U.S.
La Luz del Mundo church has come under scrutiny after its leader, Naason Joaquin Garciawas, arrested last week on multiple charges of sex abuse. Garciawas is currently...
11 min, 25 sec
Reversing climate change and supporting nature in ‘Ice on Fire’
Twelve years ago, director Leila Conners teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio to produce the eco-documentary “The 11th Hour.” The film drove home the point that climate change...
14 min, 36 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill