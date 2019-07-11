"The Farewell" stars Awkwafina as a New Yorker who returns to China when her grandma gets diagnosed with cancer and has only a few weeks to live. But her family chooses not to tell grandma about her health. They reunite to see her one last time, but lie and say it’s for a wedding.
In 'The Farewell,' keeping grandma in the dark about her cancer
From this Episode:
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Caitlin Plummer