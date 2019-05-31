Washington Governor Jay Inslee has positioned himself as the “climate change candidate” in the crowded Democratic field. He says that climate change is an economic, health, and national security issue. We also ask how he plans to solve the housing crisis.
Jay Inslee on why his presidential campaign centers on climate change
How will presidential hopeful Jay Inslee tackle climate change and homelessness?
12 min, 38 sec
What's the impact on California if Trump raises tariffs on Mexican imports?
President Trump says he’ll slap tariffs on all Mexican goods unless Mexico stops migrants from crossing the border into the U.S. The tariffs would go into effect in 10 days...
6 min, 17 sec
Tijuana's next mayor could be a wheelchair-bound gunslinger
The drug war has made Tijuana one of the deadliest cities in the world. That’s why analysts say that Julián Leyzaola has a good shot at winning Tijuana’s mayoral election...
7 min, 30 sec
'Rocketman' is for the ‘girls and gays’
Our critics review "Ma," a thriller starring Octavia Spencer as a lonely middle-aged woman who lets teens party in her basement, but ends up terrorizing them; "Godzilla:...
15 min, 10 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney