The California Democratic senator announced today she’s suspending her campaign for president, exactly two months before the Iowa caucus. In a statement, Harris said her campaign didn’t have the funds to continue.

Harris had a promising start in January, when she announced her bid in Oakland in front of 20,000 people. Over the last few months, she’s been plummeting in the polls, falling out of the pack of frontrunners and making her path to victory increasingly unlikely.