Superbloom season is here. Where to go see kaleidoscope of wildflowers

Spring is upon us! And after this winter’s downpours, conditions are just right for a superbloom — meaning a kaleidoscope of bright and colorful wildflowers dotting California’s fields and hillsides.

Other parts of the world, typically Mediterranean climates, experience these epic vistas of colors, but California’s blooms are especially impressive, says Evan Meyer, executive director at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants.

What determines the amount of wildflowers? Meyer says it comes down to how many weeds (or non-native plants) there are, such as European grasses.

“They can really outcompete the native vegetation. So that's why around LA, you might see more grassy hills. That's one of the factors — how invaded are these areas with non-native plants, and how disturbed are they? If they've been really heavily grazed or the soil has been turned over, you're not likely to see that effect. So it's a combination of rain, of temperature, and the history of the land use of the site. How much disturbance has there been?”

Meyer says that’s why it’s crucial to conserve places where superblooms happen — to protect the fragile phenomenon and allow future generations to experience them.

Want to stay abreast of when the superblooms are happening? Interested nature-goers can call the Theodore Payne Foundation’s wildflower hotline for updates on where to find the best viewing locations across the region. The reports are free and updated every Friday between March and June.