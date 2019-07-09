Presidential hopeful Julian Castro on housing and immigration

Former HUD Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks to members of the media the morning after participating in the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters

Julian Castro, former HUD secretary and former San Antonio Mayor, says his housing plan calls for a much greater investment to end homelessness by 2028. He also wants to decriminalize illegal border crossings, and establish an orderly way to allow more immigrants into the U.S. 

