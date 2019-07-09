Julian Castro, former HUD secretary and former San Antonio Mayor, says his housing plan calls for a much greater investment to end homelessness by 2028. He also wants to decriminalize illegal border crossings, and establish an orderly way to allow more immigrants into the U.S.
Presidential hopeful Julian Castro on housing and immigration
