The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired Sunday after eight seasons. Its main theme song, “A Song of Fire and Ice,” has become iconic and recognizable among millions of fans. We speak with composer Ramin Djawadi.
Ramin Djawadi on creating the music for ‘Game of Thrones’
From this Episode:
Can a billionaire solve the student debt crisis one loan at a time?
Billionaire Robert Smith pledged to pay off some $40 million in student loans for Morehouse College’s class of 2019, which includes nearly 400 students. Morehouse students...
7 min, 44 sec
Legal questions surrounding abortion rights
The right to an abortion is being challenged in several states, including Alabama and Georgia. We look at the future of Roe v. Wade. Also, the U.S. Senate confirmed...
8 min, 52 sec
Is it smart for Democratic presidential candidates to do Fox News town halls?
Nearly two dozen Democrats are running for president. Many of them tried getting attention by doing town halls on Fox News, including Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Amy...
9 min, 52 sec
‘Game of Thrones’ composer Ramin Djawadi on storytelling through music
The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired Sunday after eight seasons. If you were among the millions of fans, you’d likely recognize the show’s main theme, “A Song of...
17 min, 16 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel, Gabriela Sierra Alonso