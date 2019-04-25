SB 50 would allow more housing near public transit in LA. Why is it controversial?

Senate Bill 50 would force LA to allow more housing near public transit. It cleared a committee hearing in Sacramento on Tuesday. Last year, a different version of the bill was killed before it got this far. State Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco made changes, brought it back, and now it’s going through the legislature again.
SB 50 would allow more housing near public transit in LA, but remains controversial
