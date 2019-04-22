On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in one of the biggest cases of the year. It’s about whether the Trump administration can add a question about citizenship to next year’s census. There are big stakes, including the number of seats each state gets in Congress.
Should citizenship be on the 2020 Census? The Supreme Court will decide
From this Episode:
Are 2020 Democratic candidates focusing on the issues voters care about?
On this Earth Day, lots of people are talking about climate change, but is that what voters want to hear?
8 min, 17 sec
Fighting climate change in our daily lives
We often hear about the huge problems involving climate change: melting glaciers, rising sea levels, plus intensifying hurricanes, tornadoes, and other weather patterns.
10 min, 35 sec
Supreme Court decision on Census citizenship question could have big repercussions for states like California
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in one of the biggest cases of the year. It’s about whether the Trump administration can add a question about citizenship...
7 min, 19 sec
Documenting the plight of children trying to cross into the U.S.
What does it mean to be a child refugee or migrant? Whose lives are worth documenting and recording? Writer Valeria Luiselli contemplates those questions and more in her new...
13 min, 49 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta