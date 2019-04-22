DONATE!

close

Should citizenship be on the 2020 Census? The Supreme Court will decide

Hosted by
Balloons decorate an event for community activists and local government leaders to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2019.

Balloons decorate an event for community activists and local government leaders to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in one of the biggest cases of the year. It’s about whether the Trump administration can add a question about citizenship to next year’s census. There are big stakes, including the number of seats each state gets in Congress.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE