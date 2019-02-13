The Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping public lands bill. It would protect millions of acres and hundreds of miles of rivers; and establish four new national monuments, including one close to LA.
St. Francis Dam site in California to become a national monument
Sweeping public lands bill brings good news for environmentalists
The Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping public lands bill. It’s big for California.
