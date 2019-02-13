DONATE!

close

St. Francis Dam site in California to become a national monument

Hosted by  • 
Site of the St. Francis dam in California.

Site of the St. Francis dam in California. Credit: Doc Searls/CC BY 2.0.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping public lands bill. It would protect millions of acres and hundreds of miles of rivers; and establish four new national monuments, including one close to LA.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE