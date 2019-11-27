Amazon’s impact on workers and the environment

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the busiest days of the year for Amazon. This year, Prime members are being promised free one-day delivery.

But that speed comes at a cost for the workers at Amazon warehouses, and for the people living near those warehouses. Serious injury rates are more than twice the national average for warehouse workers. That’s according to a new investigation by the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Atlantic, in which they document harrowing stories from workers trying to fulfill orders at breakneck speeds.

Amazon is also responsible for increased air pollution from airplanes and trucks delivering all these products we order. That’s according to the non-profit Economic Roundtable, which also has a new critical report out on Amazon.