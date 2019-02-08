Amazon’s CEO accused American Media Incorporated of trying to extort him by threatening to publish embarrassing photos. The story now includes the Saudis, Roger Stone, and Robert Mueller.
The media and legal ethics behind the Bezos-AMI feud
The Bezos-AMI story isn’t just about the world’s richest man taking on a tawdry tabloid
Amazon chief and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos accused American Media Incorporated, which owns The National Enquirer, of extortion and blackmail.
‘Lego Movie 2’ and its powerful message about xenophobia and diversity
Our critics review “Cold Pursuit,” starring Liam Neeson as a snowplow driver who wants revenge against drug dealers he thinks killed his son; “Under the Eiffel Tower,” about...
Trans singer Jackie Shane gets a comeback
Jackie Shane is nominated for a Grammy this Sunday for best historical album. The album is called “Any Other Way.” Shane was a transgender pioneer in the 1960s. In 1971, she...
