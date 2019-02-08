DONATE!

close

The media and legal ethics behind the Bezos-AMI feud

Hosted by  • 
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives for the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) at the National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., September 1st, 2018.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives for the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) at the National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., September 1st, 2018. Photo credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Amazon’s CEO accused American Media Incorporated of trying to extort him by threatening to publish embarrassing photos. The story now includes the Saudis, Roger Stone, and Robert Mueller.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE