Both the California Senate and Assembly have now given final passage to AB 5, the controversial bill that says businesses relying on independent contractors need to treat them as employees and provide them with benefits. We ask a freelance journalist for his take on the bill, and hear what this means for freelancers in other industries.
California's 'gig worker' bill: Who will it help and hurt?
