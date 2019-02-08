DONATE!

Getting past the sour note

There’s another big awards show this weekend in Los Angeles. And this one, like some others, is trying to move past controversy that concerns inclusion. The Grammy Awards actually expanded the number of nominees competing in the 4 big categories, all in hopes of getting more gender and racial diversity. But will that work?

Credits

Guests:
Eric J. Lawrence - KCRW DJ - @ericjlawrence, Neil Shah - Music Reporter, Wall Street Journal

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb

