There’s another big awards show this weekend in Los Angeles. And this one, like some others, is trying to move past controversy that concerns inclusion. The Grammy Awards actually expanded the number of nominees competing in the 4 big categories, all in hopes of getting more gender and racial diversity. But will that work?
Getting past the sour note
Credits
Guests:
Eric J. Lawrence - KCRW DJ - @ericjlawrence, Neil Shah - Music Reporter, Wall Street Journal
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb