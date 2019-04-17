Amazon does a lot of shipping, and “Shipping Zero” is its official promise to eliminate greenhouse emissions. But it’s not good enough for a lot of the tech company’s high-paid workforce. More than 6000, including at least one vice president, are out in the open about their rejection of Amazon’s business with oil and gas. The pressure is on Jeff Bezos: say no to his employees or do more to help solve the most dangerous crisis facing the world.
Amazon Workers to Jeff Bezos: Fight climate change
Credits
Guest:
Brian Merchant - Motherboard - @bcmerchant
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody