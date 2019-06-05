California Democrats and the Presidential Nomination

Hosted by
For the first time since 1972, California Democrats are positioned to make a difference. Fourteen candidates showed up for the party convention in San Francisco. When will they be back again?

California’s March primary is early enough to help winnow the list of two dozen candidates.  Hard on the heels of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, it offers a huge trove of delegates to the nominating convention. But they’re awarded proportionally; it’s not winner-take-all.  And the biggest state in the union is also the most expensive for political campaigns. We’ll look at the opportunities and the challenges.

Credits

Guests:
Mike Madrid - Republican political strategist - @madrid_mike, Darry Sragow - Democratic political consultant - @darrysragow, Carla Marinucci - California Playbook reporter, POLITICO - @cmarinucci

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody