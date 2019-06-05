California’s March primary is early enough to help winnow the list of two dozen candidates. Hard on the heels of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, it offers a huge trove of delegates to the nominating convention. But they’re awarded proportionally; it’s not winner-take-all. And the biggest state in the union is also the most expensive for political campaigns. We’ll look at the opportunities and the challenges.
California Democrats and the Presidential Nomination
