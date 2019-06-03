Can Trump Revoke Climate Science?

Despite record storms, fires and flooding, federal agencies are being asked to ignore--and even deny--climate change. Methods for measuring public health risks are being discarded. While greenhouse gas regulations are being repealed, government subsidies continue to generate fossil fuels. Gina McCarthy led the EPA under Obama. We’ll discuss the danger of abandoning evidence-based science and how hard it will be to recover.

Gina McCarthy - Director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment; Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health - @GinaEPA

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody