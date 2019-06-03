Despite record storms, fires and flooding, federal agencies are being asked to ignore--and even deny--climate change. Methods for measuring public health risks are being discarded. While greenhouse gas regulations are being repealed, government subsidies continue to generate fossil fuels. Gina McCarthy led the EPA under Obama. We’ll discuss the danger of abandoning evidence-based science and how hard it will be to recover.
Can Trump Revoke Climate Science?
Credits
Guest:
Gina McCarthy - Director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment; Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health - @GinaEPA
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody