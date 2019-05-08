Climate change and species extinction

Dead dolphins washed ashore.

The UN has summarized 15,000 studies by 145 scientists from 50 countries. They show that climate change is a major driver of accelerating extinctions in all parts of the natural world. A coordinating lead-author of the report describes what it means for the food and water that sustain our own species--the one that’s causing the damage.  

Kate Brauman - Lead scientist for the global water initiative at the University of Minnesota institute on the Environment. Coordinating lead author of the IPBES Global Assessment. - @KateBrauman, Andrew Rosenberg - Union of Concerned Scientists - @UCSUSA

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody