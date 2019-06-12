Gerrymandering and the US Census put the Supreme Court in the “Political Thicket”

Hosted by
Latest US Census calling citizenship into question.

Latest US Census calling citizenship into question. Photo credit: US Census Bureau

Decisions on the census and political gerrymandering are an opportunity for the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Together, they could help consolidate Republican power for years to come. It’s being called a test for Chief Justice John Roberts’ claim that the Court is beyond partisanship. One way or the other, the impact will be felt in Congress and in next year’s election.   

Credits

Guests:
Rick Hasen - University of California, Irvine - @rickhasen, Michael Li - Senior Counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program - @mcpli

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody