Decisions on the census and political gerrymandering are an opportunity for the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Together, they could help consolidate Republican power for years to come. It’s being called a test for Chief Justice John Roberts’ claim that the Court is beyond partisanship. One way or the other, the impact will be felt in Congress and in next year’s election.
Gerrymandering and the US Census put the Supreme Court in the “Political Thicket”
