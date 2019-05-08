President Trump is still trying to repeal Obamacare, and Democrats are looking for something new. Even private health insurance executives agree the system is in trouble. Skyrocketing medical bills and insurance deductibles mean unrelenting political pressure. With many families are being pushed to the breaking point, it’s time to learn what’s behind the rhetoric.
Health insurance and the presidential campaign
Credits
Guests:
Margot Sanger-Katz - New York Times - @sangerkatz, Jacob Hacker - Yale University - @ISPSYale, Wendell Potter - author and former health insurance executive - @wendellpotter
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody