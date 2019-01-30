DONATE!

Impeachment, Mueller and Roger Stone

Rep. Adam Schiff speaking on C-Span.

Rep. Adam Schiff speaking on C-Span. Courtesy of C-Span.

The shadow of impeachment is moving toward the Trump White House, and Congressional investigations may move it closer still. Rep. Adam Schiff is just one Democratic committee chair with an eye on the president’s White House tenure. At the same time, Robert Mueller’s indictment of Roger Stone appears to involve possible “collusion” with Russia.

Credits

Guests:
Adam Schiff - US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative - @RepAdamSchiff, Renato Mariotti - Thompson Coburn - @renato_mariotti, Tim Naftali - New York University - @TimNaftali

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody

