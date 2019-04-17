A country with more guns than people is plagued with gun violence: suicides, murders and mass killings. Igor Volsky says the NRA has distorted American history, made guns a matter of “social identity” and frightened most politicians. But polls show regulation is widely supported, even among gun owners, and he’s optimistic. He explains the argument laid out in his new book, “Guns Down: How to Defeat the NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns.”
Is it time to make gun control great again?
A country with more guns than people is plagued with gun violence: suicides, murders and mass killings. Igor Volsky says the NRA has distorted American history, made guns a matter of “social identity” and frightened most politicians. But polls show regulation is widely supported, even among gun owners, and he’s optimistic. He explains the argument laid out in his new book, “Guns Down: How to Defeat the NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns.”
Guest:
Igor Volsky - Executive Director of Guns Down America, author of “Guns Down: How to Defeat the NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns” - @igorvolsky
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody