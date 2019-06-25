Each candidate gets less than 10 minutes to expound the vision, lay out the agenda and show how he or she is different from everyone else. Instant analysis pours out before the event is even over. But many voters are skeptical of the traditional media they see as part of America’s “ruling elite,” and turn to social media, which cover the political spectrum. We’ll look at the pros and cons of a changing environment.
Political debate or political circus?
Credits
Guests:
Matt Taibbi - Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone - @mtaibbi, Shannon McGregor - Assistant professor of communications at the University of Utah. - @shannimcg
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody