Political debate or political circus?

Hosted by
Democratic Candidates

Democratic Candidates Photo credit: Reuters file photos/Reuters

Each candidate gets less than 10 minutes to expound the vision, lay out the agenda and show how he or she is different from everyone else. Instant analysis pours out before the event is even over. But many voters are skeptical of the traditional media they see as part of America’s “ruling elite,” and turn to social media, which cover the political spectrum. We’ll look at the pros and cons of a changing environment.

Credits

Guests:
Matt Taibbi - Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone - @mtaibbi, Shannon McGregor - Assistant professor of communications at the University of Utah. - @shannimcg

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody