Republicans look at climate change and see… Democrats

Partisanship is more powerful than science, even for conservative environmentalists. They don’t buy warnings about an existential crisis. But, mounting evidence of climate change has pressured GOP officials into offering plans.

Republican denial of climate change pre-dated Donald Trump’s presidency. It’s rooted in marketplace economics, hatred of government regulation and skepticism about science. While the mainstream media report that action is urgently needed, Fox News ridicules the Democrats for over-reaction. We’ll hear more about an issue that could dominate next year’s presidential election.

David Roberts - Vox - @drvox, Heather Hurlburt - Director, New America's Political Reform program and Columnist, New York Magazine - @natsecheather

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody