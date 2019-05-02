Republican denial of climate change pre-dated Donald Trump’s presidency. It’s rooted in marketplace economics, hatred of government regulation and skepticism about science. While the mainstream media report that action is urgently needed, Fox News ridicules the Democrats for over-reaction. We’ll hear more about an issue that could dominate next year’s presidential election.
Republicans look at climate change and see… Democrats
Credits
Guests:
David Roberts - Vox - @drvox, Heather Hurlburt - Director, New America's Political Reform program and Columnist, New York Magazine - @natsecheather
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody