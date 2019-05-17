The climate change candidate: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee

Democrat Jay Inslee is a blip on the political radar screen, but he once confronted President Trump face-to-face in the White House, earning him the enmity of the incumbent. Inslee says he’s got what it takes to get his party’s support as the challenger in next year’s election. Inslee was a bipartisan Democrat when he served in Congress. As head of the Democratic Governors Association, he helped his party pick up new governorships in seven states. He’ll compare himself to other candidates who he criticizes for talking the talk without walking the walk about the urgency required to stave off an existential crisis.